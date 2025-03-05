Preservation in Geneva host special dinners, wine events in March

Preservation, a restaurant, wine bar and lounge in Geneva, is hosting several festive events in March.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Reuben sandwiches and drink specials. Live music begins Wednesday, March 19 and continues Wednesday-Saturday every week, with Open Mic Mondays beginning Monday, March 24.

On Tuesday, March 11, enjoy Creative Bites and Flights in the Front Lounge at 6 p.m. The event features four small bite courses paired with wines. The cost is $50 per person. For more information about this event or to buy tickets, click here.

Fondue in the Front Lounge kicks off Tuesday, March 18 and will continue every Tuesday. The cost is $48 for two people. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

The Collaborative Wine Dinner is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20. Enjoy a meal by sommelier Lawrence Colburn and chef Blaine Jones, as they partner to create a special meal with paired wines. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit preservationgeneva.com. Preservation is located at 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva.