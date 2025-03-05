5 Things to Do: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Kids Pottery Wheel Workshop and more in Kendall County

Yorkville St Patrick's Day Parade Uncommonly tall leprechaun Jake Galauner of the Parks and Recreation Department hands out candy during the Yorkville St. Patrick's Day parade on Hydraulic Avenue, Saturday, Mar. 16, 2024. The 2025 parade will take place on Saturday, March 15. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Yoga & Coffee @ Oak + Bean: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 8, participants can enjoy a 50-minute slow flow yoga class led by an experienced instructor at Oak + Bean, located at 100 W. Washington St., Oswego . This session is open to all levels, with modifications provided as needed. Afterward, attendees can relax and recharge with a 16-ounce coffee or tea. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat to class. This event is for ages 13 and up. Registration includes both the yoga class and the coffee/tea. Tickets are $18 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. For more details, visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/oswegolandparks/activity/search/detail/24699?locale=en-US . Yorkville Sons of The American Legion Monthly Breakfast Fundraiser: From 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 9, participants can enjoy a buffet breakfast at the Yorkville American Legion, located at 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. The buffet includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $12 for ages 18 to 54, $10 for those 55 and over and $8 for those ages 6 to 17. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 630-553-7117 or visit shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events/#!/details/yorkville-sons-of-the-american-legion-breakfast-buffet-fundraiser/14294232/2025-03-09T07 . Kids Pottery Wheel Workshop: From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, kids are invited to join the Pottery Wheel Workshop at Arts On Fire, located at 217 E. South St., Plano . Led by instructor Angeleah, this workshop offers children the chance to create two pottery pieces using the pottery wheel. The instructor will guide participants in making a bowl and a cylinder, teaching the fundamentals of centering, pulling, and shaping clay on the wheel. This hands-on, creative workshop is designed for kids aged 8 and up. The cost for the workshop is $44.98, with a $15 non-refundable deposit required to reserve a spot. The remaining balance is due on the day of the event. To RSVP, visit online or contact the studio at 630-273-2119. For more information, visit artsonfireplano.com/events/kids-pottery-wheel-workshop-3-13 . St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: On Saturday, March 15, the City of Yorkville invites the community to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a day full of events and activities for the entire family. The celebration includes the RUN S.O.B. RUN 5K at 9 a.m., the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon, live music by the Procession Brass Band from 10 to 11 a.m. and the Irish Parade at 11 a.m. Following the parade, participants can join in the Clover Court Contest. Throughout the day, various businesses will host food and drink specials and live music performances. All events will take place at multiple locations across Yorkville. For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/632/St-Patricks-Day-Celebration . “Sunrise on the Reaping” Release Party: Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, March 17, customers are invited to join the Barnes & Noble Oswego location, located at 2590 U.S. Highway 34 in Oswego , for the release of the fifth book in the “Hunger Games” series, “Sunrise on the Reaping.” The event is open to all, but giveaways will be prioritized for those with a prepaid reservation of the Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition. Customers are encouraged to stop by or call ahead to place their order. The book will go on sale in-store at 11:01 p.m. Those interested in attending the release party are urged to contact the store to secure their spot. Please note that the event time is subject to change, so customers should confirm the finalized time by reaching out to the store. For more information, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062181969-0 .

