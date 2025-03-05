5 Things to Do: Community Resource Fair, Spring Celebration and more in Kane County

Arcada Theatre will host a new production of "Wizard of Oz on Ice" at 7 pm. Monday, March 17, 2025, at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

Community Resource Fair: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 8, the Community Resource Fair will take place in the Meeting Room at the Geneva Public Library District, located at 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. This event is a great opportunity for all ages to meet representatives from local organizations offering valuable services and resources. Attendees will have the chance to connect with knowledgeable representatives from organizations that include 1st Place Chiropractic, Association for Individual Development, Birth to Five Illinois, City of Geneva, Department of Children and Family Services, Fox Valley Special Recreation Association, Kane County Bar Association, Living Well Cancer Resources, Spectrios Institute, Teen Job Help and Wealth Wave. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/12590548 . Spring Mountain: From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 9, there will be a serene painting experience inspired by spring at Pinot’s Palette, located at 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles . For $45 a guest, attendees will create a stunning piece of art featuring a tranquil lake at the base of a picturesque mountain surrounded by cherry blossoms. This paint-and-sip event is beginner friendly with all supplies included. It’s guided by local, trained artists. No experience is necessary. Special seating requests can be made during registration. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/event/809387 . Starting Your Business in Illinois: From noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, the Women’s Business Development Center will present a session in the Carnegie Community Room at St. Charles Public Library, located at 1 S. Sixth Ave, St. Charles . This program, offered in English, is designed for women interested in starting their own business. Attendees will receive an assessment to help identify their startup strengths, learn about five basic startup steps and review the legal entities recommended for startups. Registration is required. The program also will be offered in Spanish on Monday, March 10. For more information and to register, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/12535847 . Spring Celebration: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15, Red Hive Market, located at 6 W. Wilson St., Batavia , will host a Spring Celebration. While it’s not a St. Patrick’s Day event, the market will celebrate the arrival of spring by unveiling new merchandise. Talented artisans will showcase their latest creations, and attendees can enjoy their favorite tasty treats from Aldi. After months of hibernating, the market invites everyone to join in the festivities and celebrate the season with fresh, new offerings. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/spring-celebration/ . “Wizard of Oz on Ice”: At 7 p.m. Monday, March 17, Ice Creative Entertainment presents a reimagined, all-new production of “Wizard of Oz on Ice” at the Arcada Theatre, located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles . This fresh take on the beloved classic brings L. Frank Baum’s timeless story to life in a whole new way. From the team behind acclaimed ice spectacles such as “Peter Pan on Ice,” “Cinderella on Ice” and “Beauty and the Beast on Ice,” this production promises to dazzle audiences of all ages. With stunning choreography, vibrant costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, “Wizard of Oz on Ice” immerses audiences in the magical Land of Oz like never before. Featuring an all-new custom soundtrack, interactive elements and dazzling light displays, this is a one-of-a-kind experience. Tickets range from $19 to $29. For more information, visit arcadalive.com/event/wizard-of-oz-on-ice-on-sale-11-15/ .

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.