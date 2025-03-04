The Graceful Ordinary celebrates St. Pat’s Day with special drinks, menu

The Graceful Ordinary’s “Greener Pastures” sipper— a vibrant cocktail mixed with Green Chartreuse, coconut, pineapple, and fresh lime juice. (Matt Reeves )

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown St. Charles with The Graceful Ordinary’s special holiday menu.

The St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade is Saturday, March 15 along Main Street.

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade makes its way east on Main Street on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Enjoy a front-row seat at The Graceful Ordinary with a cup of hot cider or a baby beer shot from their outdoor cart.

Afterward, stop in for dinner all weekend long to enjoy even more festive food & drink specials. Highlights include Executive Chef Chris Curren’s spin on corned beef, classic Irish coffee, and the return of The Graceful Ordinary’s “Greener Pastures” sipper— a vibrant cocktail mixed with Green Chartreuse, coconut, pineapple and fresh lime juice.

The Graceful Ordinary is located at 3 E. Main St., St. Charles. For more information, visit thegracefulordinary.com.