Spring beer, wine festivals in Illinois, southern Wisconsin

Spring is (almost) in the air, and that means more than just blooming flowers and warmer weather – it brings a new season of beer and wine festivals.

Across the region, craft breweries and beer enthusiasts, as well as regional winemakers, are gearing up for events celebrating all things hoppy, malty and refreshing. From large-scale gatherings with hundreds of vendors to smaller, more intimate affairs, there’s a spring beer or wine festival out there for every palate.

Lavender Crest was one of several wineries at Wine on the Fox festival in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

ILLINOIS

Shamrock Beer Run & Brewfest – March 15

Busse Woods in Rolling Meadows and Sportscore One in Rockford will host events on March 15.

The Rockford 5K event begins at noon, with a second wave at 12:30 p.m. The Rolling Meadows 5K event begins at 1 p.m., with a second wave at 2 p.m.

There are five local craft breweries along the race routes, and participants receive an optional 3-ounce sample at each stop. They also receive a 16-ounce pint of their choice at the finish line. shamrockbeerrun.com.

Tinley Park Brew & Vine – April 11 & 12

The Odyssey Country Club in Tinley Park will host the 2025 Brew & Vine event from 7 to 11 p.m., which will include bourbon tasting this year. The event will feature a variety of breweries, vintners and distillers. Enjoy live music and food from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ben’s Soft Pretzels and The Odyssey. General admission tickets are $40. tinleyparkbrewandvine.com

G-ALES-burg Beer Fest – April 12

More than 25 Illinois and Iowa breweries will be on site at the G-ALES-burg Beer Festival, which is 1-4 p.m. April 12 at The Vault at Reserve Artisan Ales in Galesburg. The event will also feature live music, and a portion of the proceeds benefit a local nonprofit organization. reserveartisanales.com

Long Grove Craft Beer Festival – April 26

Visit historic Long Grove for an afternoon of tasting various styles of locally crafted beer from area breweries at this annual festival. Tickets include a taster glass, unlimited top tier samples and live music. Food will be available for purchase. longgrove.org/festival/craftbeerfest.

Wine on the Fox – May 3 & 4

Oswego’s Wine on the Fox is one of the loveliest festivals each spring. Visit Hudson Crossing Park, nestled along the beautiful Fox River, and sample from more than 100 wines. This event is free and open to all ages. Live music begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. May 3. The music begins at noon and ends at 6 p.m. May 4. Craft beer samples will also be available. wineonthefox.com

Ballpark Brew Fest – May 10

Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers, is the location for this beer festival, which is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include 25 3-ounce samples from a variety of breweries. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. ballparkbrewfest.com.

Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 10

Head downstate to central Illinois for the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, which is from noon to 4 p.m. at Central Park. Not only will there be plenty of breweries on site, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, live music and art vendors. decaturarts.org/events/8542/2024-decatur-craft-beer-festival-2

WISCONSIN

Baraboo Brew Ha Ha – March 14

Walk through downtown Baraboo from 6 to 9 p.m., sampling a variety of craft beers from participating businesses along the walk. The businesses will also provide snacks and have extended shopping hours and games to play. Tickets are $30. downtownbaraboo.com/march-brew-ha-ha/

MobCraft Sour Fest – March 29

Fans of sour beers will not want to miss this event in downtown Milwaukee. The 7th annual festival will feature sour beers from Wisconsin breweries in the MobCraft taproom. The taproom opens at 11 a.m., but the festival general admission times are from 1 to 3 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. VIP tickets are also available, which includes a noon entry time and special tastings. mobcraftbeer.com

Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival – April 12

More than 45 local and national breweries will be on site for the Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Historic Brat Shop in Kenosha. This event features a variety of Wisconsin cheeses, and some of the most sought-after beers from Wisconsin as well as live music from One Shot Jane and The Empty Bottle Boys. kenoshabeerfest.com

Signature Springtime Sips – April 26

Dells on Tap presents the annual Signature Springtime Sips craft beer festival at Elm Street Plaza in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Craft breweries will showcase their finest classic and seasonal beers. Food will be available, as will games and live music. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. wisdells.com/wisconsin-dells-events/dells-on-tap/Signature-Springtime-Sips

Uncork Me Wisconsin – May 10

More than 100 wines will be available for sampling from 3 to 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison. Enjoy live music, food and games like cornhole, Giant Connect 4 and Giant Jenga. Tickets are $60 if purchased by April 10 and $65 is purchased April 11 and after. breesestevensfield.com/upcoming-events/uncorkme2025