Norris Cultural Arts Center announces Wednesdays @ One spring events

Three programs with a focus on history comprise the spring season of “Wednesdays @ One” events at the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles.

Produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, the afternoon event series enters its sixth year of providing free, cultural programming at the iconic St. Charles landmark, according to a news release.

The series begins March 12 with Martina Mathisen’s Women in History. Celebrate Women’s History Month when educational entertainer Martina Mathisen presents fascinating portrayals of dynamic women who impacted our lives. Mathisen is one of the Midwest’s most popular and in-demand historical portrayers.

On April 9, Terry Lynch returns to the Wednesday afternoon series with a program on the Lewis and Clark Expedition, in which Lynch portrays legendary explorer Meriwether Lewis. Learn about America’s most consequential expansion through the story of the man who led the expedition.

The series concludes on May 7 with a program by theater historian Charles Troy, The Creation of Carousel, in which Troy brings to life the engaging backstory of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical on the show’s 80th anniversary.

For information and reservations, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Wednesdays @ One events are presented free of charge, thanks to the support of Colonial Café.