Maple Fest returns this weekend to Red Oak in North Aurora

Maple Fest is Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 at Red Oak Nature Center in North Aurora. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Park District)

The Fox Valley Park District’s popular Maple Fest event returns this weekend to Red Oak Nature Center in North Aurora.

“Tapping maples for their sweet treat is one of the harbingers of spring,” said Renee Oakley, facility manager at the Red Oak, in a news release. “Tired of the cold? This is a sign that the green’s coming back.”

The staff at Red Oak is ready for a seasonal celebration at Maple Fest, a tradition of more than 40 years that puts guests front and center to learn and experience the process of turning maple sap into maple syrup.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, March 8-9 at Red Oak, 930 N. River Road, North Aurora. Maple Fest features several one-hour time slots to choose from each day. Admission is $5 ages 3 and up, and can be purchased here. Saturday’s program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with time slots beginning at the top of every hour.

“You learn the how and you also learn why this is the only time of year we can showcase this phenomenon and why not every place can do this,” Oakley said in the release. “You’re at the right place at the right time with everything needed to make syrup.”

Presentations begin at the top of each hour both days of the event and last about 45 minutes. Naturalists from Red Oak will conduct a short presentation before leading visitors to various stations in the woods to view demonstrations of how maple sap is harvested and turned into maple syrup.

Attendees can stop by Sapwood Corner to test their maple-tapping skills firsthand. An evaporator will be onsite producing sweet, smoky smells and maple syrup samples will be given at the end of each tour for registered attendees.

Additional refreshments will be available for purchase, including a four-sample flight with yummy Runamok maple syrups, including Hot & Spicy, Organic Bourbon Barrel-Aged, Organic Cinnamon Vanilla-Infused, Organic Cocoa-Infused, Salted Caramel-Infused, Sparkle-Infused, Sugarmaker’s Dark Pure and Organic Sugarmaker’s Cut Pure.

For more information, visit redoaknaturecenter.info.