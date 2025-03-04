Avalon String Quartet to perform free community concert April 4

Avalon String Quarte The Chicago-based, world-renowned Avalon String Quartet will present a free community concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Aurora Christian School. (© Todd Rosenberg Photography/© Todd Rosenberg Photography 2012)

The Chicago-based, world-renowned Avalon String Quartet will present a free community concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Aurora Christian School, as well as a performance for Aurora Christian students earlier that day.

These events are sponsored by the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame, which on even years holds a gala banquet to induct acclaimed visual, performing and literary artists affiliated with the Fox Valley, and on odd years, promotes free arts events aimed at young people and their families.

The next FVAHF induction banquet is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva. Nominations will be accepted beginning September 2025.

For free tickets to the Friday, April 4 Avalon String Quartet community concert, visit FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

The Avalon is quartet-in-residence at the Northern Illinois University School of Music and includes Marie Wang and Blaise Magnière, violins; Anthony Devroye, viola; and Cheng-Hou Lee, cello, according to a news release. They have performed at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the 92nd St Y, Merkin Hall, and Bargemusic in New York; the Library of Congress and National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.; Wigmore Hall in London and Herculessaal in Munich.

Other performances include appearances at the Bath International Music Festival, Aldeburgh Festival, Caramoor, Dame Myra Hess Concerts, Los Angeles Music Guild and the Ravinia Festival. In recent seasons, the Avalon presented the complete quartet cycles of Beethoven, Bartok and Brahms at Fullerton Hall at the Art Institute of Chicago. They have also given numerous performances and presentations to young audiences in under-resourced schools and communities.

Learn more about The Avalon at AvalonQuartet.com

Aurora Christian School is located at 2255 Sullivan Road, Aurora.