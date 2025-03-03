JOURNEYMAN to tribute music of Eric Clapton at Raue Center

The music of guitar legend Eric Clapton will come alive as tribute band JOURNEYMAN takes the stage a 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

The music of guitar legend Eric Clapton will come alive as tribute band JOURNEYMAN takes the stage a 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Dubbed as the ONLY nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton, JOURNEYMAN, fronted by Shaun Hague, has quickly risen to become the top tribute to Clapton, according to a news release from Raue Center.

With a diverse repertoire spanning over 50 years of music, JOURNEYMAN covers all the classics, including “Layla,” “Badge,” “The Core,” “White Room,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tulsa Time,” “Cocaine” and many more.

From guitar solos to heartfelt ballads, JOURNEYMAN captures the essence of Clapton’s timeless music in all its splendid glory.

Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.