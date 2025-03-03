Geneva Coffee Crawl returns in April

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl returns on Saturday, April 19. The sixth annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl event return April 19. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at locations throughout the city.

According to a news release from the Chamber, local businesses will be serving coffee-inspired items. Some cups of coffee will have a “kick” (must be 21 to try those). Participants can visit the businesses at their own pace and in no particular order.

Some of the participating businesses include Buttermilk, Gather Bakery, Liz & Kate Boutique, The Little Traveler, Urban Artisan and many more. A complete list of participants and tickets, which are $29 per person, are available at genevachamber.com/events/coffee-crawl.

For more information, call the Geneva Chamber office at 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com.