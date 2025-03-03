March 03, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Geneva Coffee Crawl returns in April

By Shaw Local News Network
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl returns on Saturday, April 20. The sixth annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl returns on Saturday, April 19. The sixth annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s popular Coffee Crawl event return April 19. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at locations throughout the city.

According to a news release from the Chamber, local businesses will be serving coffee-inspired items. Some cups of coffee will have a “kick” (must be 21 to try those). Participants can visit the businesses at their own pace and in no particular order.

Some of the participating businesses include Buttermilk, Gather Bakery, Liz & Kate Boutique, The Little Traveler, Urban Artisan and many more. A complete list of participants and tickets, which are $29 per person, are available at genevachamber.com/events/coffee-crawl.

For more information, call the Geneva Chamber office at 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com.

The SceneEntertainmentThe Scene - Kane County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois