Local mother & daughter to present ‘Chalk’ at Woodstock Black Box Theatre

When Zero Snook graduated from the University of Manchester in England in film/theatre studies last year, performing on her high school alma mater’s stage with her mother was the furthest thing from her mind. But when she discovered Walt McGough’s script, “Chalk,” an idea was born.

Zero Snook and her mother Marisa Snook will take the stage for three performances March 21 and 22 at the Woodstock High School Black Box Theatre.

“Chalk” is an intense, dystopian, sci-fi fable which explores motherhood, responsibility and dealing with internal struggles and external influences. The story centers around Maggie (Marisa Snook, Zero’s mother), who has survived the end of the world and her daughter Cora (Zero Snook), who has returned to their hiding place after being away. However, something appears to be wrong with Cora. The pair square off with both of their lives hanging in the balance, kept apart only by their past and a protective chalk circle.

“When Zero and I approached the author, Walt McGough, about performing his beautiful play, he noted that an actual mother and daughter had never played the roles before,” Marisa Snook said in the news release. “I think our relationship offstage brings a deeper meaning to the script onstage.”

“Sharing the stage with my mother while playing the roles of a mother and daughter has given me a new appreciation for the art of acting. I feel privileged to not only get to work with her on a project we are both passionate about, but also to be able to work with my high school theatre director, Billy Seger, again,” Zero Snook said in the release.

Zero Snook’s former high school theatre director, Billy Seger, will direct the play, while the rest of the team includes Joel Bennett (Sound Design), Savannah Thomas (Stage Management) and Lexi DeWitt (Violence Design).

“Chalk” will be presented at the Woodstock High School Black Box Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, March 21 and at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22. The show runs 80 minutes with no intermission and contains strong language, brief violence and brief depictions of self-harm and vomiting.

Tickets can be purchased at chalk.booktix.com $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students.