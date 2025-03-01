Batavia MainStreet launches scavenger hunt to explore downtown and win prizes

Batavia Main Street Batavia MainStreet is hosting the Share the Hype Scavenger Hunt from March 8 through April 6, 2025, and participants have the chance to win $800 in Downtown Batavia Dollars. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet is hosting the Share the Hype Scavenger Hunt, an interactive promotion designed to get the community out and exploring downtown Batavia this spring.

Running from March 8 through April 6, the hunt encourages residents and visitors to discover local businesses, engage with the downtown district and compete for a chance to win $800 in Downtown Batavia Dollars.

Participants can join the hunt in two ways:

Scavenger Hunt Game Card – Players download a game card, find foam fingers placed in downtown businesses, record the merchant’s name and foam finger location and return the completed card to Batavia MainStreet by April 6.

Snap and Share Challenge – Players take a selfie with a foam finger at any participating business and post it on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @downtownbatavia to be automatically entered to win.

At the end of the hunt, 18 lucky winners will be selected to receive Downtown Batavia Dollars, which can be spent at local businesses.

“We’re excited to bring this interactive promotion to downtown Batavia,” said Kristen Desler, assistant director at Batavia MainStreet, in a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

The goal of the scavenger hunt is to encourage individuals to explore the downtown area, as well as new shops and restaurants. It can be paired with the Saturday morning Indoor Market, Desler said in the release.

Batavia MainStreet thanks their Hype Team Sponsor, Chris Wallace, for supporting this initiative, according to the release.

For more information on Hype Team and what they’re bringing to Batavia, visit downtownbatavia.com/hype-team.

To check out upcoming community events, visit downtownbatavia.com/events.

For more details about the Share the Hype Scavenger Hunt, including how to download a game card, follow @downtownbatavia on Instagram and/or @BataviaMainStreet on Facebook.