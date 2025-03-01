5 Things to Do: Make a barn quilt in Harvard and solve a murder mystery in Huntley

Two-year-old Algonquin resident Andrew Seletos and 3-year-old Mundelein resident Ehvie Reinhart play at a new light-up magnetic table at the Algonquin Area Public Library's Eastgate Branch, which reopened Jan. 6, 2025, after a renovation. (Lindsay Weber for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Build a barn quilt: Learn the craft of barn quilt painting with Heathro Home from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Starline Factory in Harvard, located at 300 W. Front St. The workshop is open for all painting skill levels and allows for participants to choose a pattern and color scheme. Tickets are $60 and include all needed materials. Find more details about the Heathro Home barn quilt-painting workshop and purchase tickets here: Heathrohome.com/event-list.

Solve a murder mystery: Get to the bottom of a 1950s prom-themed disaster at the Huntley Park District’s Murder Mystery party from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the REC Center, located at 12015 Mill St. Gather details and trade clues while enjoying food and drinks at the ages 21-and-over event. Proceeds from the silent auction go to the Rotary Club of Huntley. Tickets are $75 and include dinner. Check out more details on the Huntley Park District’s Murder Mystery party and purchase tickets here: Huntleyparks.org/events/2025-murder-mystery.

Library grand reopening: Celebrate the grand reopening of the newly renovated Algonquin Area Public Library Eastgate Branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 115 Eastgate Drive. The celebration will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, a scavenger hunt, kids' crafts, trivia and light refreshments. More details on the Algonquin library’s Eastgate Branch grand opening can be found here: Facebook.com/aapld.

A secret magic show: Take part in an intimate and immersive magic show with psychic performer Joe Diamond during a secret show starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Woodstock. Attendees will receive clues before the show of the top-secret location on the Woodstock Square, where there will be a cocktail hour and a one-hour performance. Experience mind-reading, tales of true crime and ghost stories. Tickets start at $40. Find more information on Joe Diamond’s secret show and purchase tickets here: Joediamondlive.com/secretshow.

Home show: Learn about all things home improvement at the Crystal Lake Home Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Holiday Inn, located at 800 S. Route 31. This free-admission event will have plenty of vendors, businesses and experts to share tips and inspiration for any home project. Learn about the latest in remodeling, repairing and beautifying a space from indoors to outdoors. More information on the Crystal Lake Home Show can be found here: Crystallakehomeshow.com.