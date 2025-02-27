Magician and comedian Michael Carbonaro to perform March 29 in DeKalb

Magician Michael Carbonaro will perform March 29 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theater )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a “CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE” magic show featuring magician, comedian and TV star Michael Carbonaro.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. March 29 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The performance will feature audience participation, twists, comedy and illusions. Carbonaro is the executive producer and star of the TV show “The Carbonaro Effect.”

Ticket prices begin at $39. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

