Breathtaking road trips in the Midwest, across the U.S.

There’s something magical about hitting the open road in America. With its vast landscapes, iconic highways and endless variety of stops, the U.S. offers some of the best road trip experiences in the world.

To find out which road trips offer the ultimate U.S. experience, pioneering pizza oven brand Gozney has analyzed 36 of the country’s most popular routes, evaluating them based on the number of campsites, hiking trails, viewpoints, beaches and national parks along the way. Each amenity was assigned a score out of 10 reflecting the abundance of choices, which was then averaged out to determine an overall score, according to a news release from Gozney, a company that makes live-fire pizza ovens for the outdoors.

A list of some of the best road trip routes in the U.S., according to Gozney. (Image provided by Gozney)

For travelers looking to embark on a culinary adventure, they have also included a ranking of foodie road trips, highlighting routes filled with culinary exploits such as wine tastings and top-rated restaurants sure to satisfy your tastebuds.

For northern Illinois residents who don’t want to stray too far from home, check out The Great Lakes Circle Tour, which touches Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, highlighting gorgeous hiking spots like the Palos Forest Preserve in Chicago and Sunset Rock Trail with panoramic views of Mackinac Island. The route also features beautiful bodies of water, from views of Lake Superior on Brighton Beach to iconic cascades of Niagara Falls. It earned a 9.5/10 for beaches. For foodies, The Great Lakes Circle Tour offers a taste of both US and Canada, including the iconic Poutine, paired with once-in-a-lifetime experiences like Top of the Falls Restaurant with breathtaking views of Niagara Falls.

Another route perfect for hiking in the Midwest is The Great River Road with a 10/10 score. For hikers and nature lovers, this route offers beautiful trails, including panoramic views of the Mississippi River and natural beauty. Along the way, travelers will enjoy scenic overlooks, peaceful forest walks and charming towns where they can stop for local treats.

Taking the top spot is The Florida Keys Scenic Byway, a breathtaking route stretching across the southernmost part of the US. With a perfect 10/10 score for its abundance of beaches, national parks and hiking trails, this route is perfect for outdoor lovers. Travelers can dive into the crystal-clear waters of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, whether by snorkeling, scuba diving or a glass-bottom boat tour. Further along, Bahia Honda State Park offers some of the most stunning beaches in the Keys, making it an ideal spot to fire up a BBQ or portable pizza oven for a seaside feast.

The Golden Coast is southeast Florida’s closest rival for captivating road trip destinations, with California cities appearing in four of the top ten routes. Route 66 & I-40 each hit the sunbaked plains of Barstow, where burnt ochre and Joshua trees outstretch for miles and miles of desert beauty. Spanning the sapphire waters of South Lake Tahoe to the breathtaking mountains of Mammoth Lakes, U.S. Route 395 ranks as the third best route segment, boasting an abundance of hiking trails and campsites and scoring 10/10 in both categories.

The Central Oregon Coast in the Pacific Northwest champions beautiful trails, beaches and national parks. The route scores a solid 8.5 for its camping spots, with a highlight including Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park, and a 9.5 for its serene sands hiking trails at coastal highlights Cannon, Rockport and Manzanita. For adventure seekers, the route is also packed with thrilling experiences such as tide pools along Captain Cook Trail and dune buggy rides along Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. After a long day, there are plenty of spots for a fireside feast under the stars.

The jagged skylines of the Pacific Northwest are a standout for hikers. The Pacific Northwest Scenic Byway scored 10/10 for hiking trails, offering mesmerizing views of cultural landmarks like Mount Hood and Multnomah Falls.

Here are some ideas for road trips for foodies. (Image provided by Gozney)

For foodies, road trips can be as much about the flavors as the sights, and The Finger Lakes Scenic Byway will provide an unforgettable taste of adventure. This region is especially renowned for its world-class Rieslings and ice wines from wineries like Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery and Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard. Beyond the vineyards, the Finger Lakes Cheese Trail offers the chance to sample artisanal cheeses, with Muranda Cheese Company being a standout for its award-winning, small-batch varieties.

The Texas Hill Country route stands out for its authentic Texan BBQ, from spots like Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood with their slow-smoked brisket and Payne’s Bar-B-Q Shak for their legendary sausages. To wash it down, enjoy an award-winning Bordeaux from stunning lavender fields like Becker Vineyards in the heart of Texas wine country, Fredericksburg. The city is also home to award-winning wineries and German-inspired cuisine, leading road trippers past handmade craft breweries, ranches offering fresh local flavors, and legendary barbecue spots.

Route 66 is a true haven for food and wine enthusiasts. Route 66 allows you to taste the best the US has to offer, from Chicago’s deep dish pizzas, smokey brisket from Texas and green chile enchiladas in Santa Fe.

