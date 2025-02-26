Comic Kevin Nealon stand-up show added at Batavia club

Comedian Kevin Nealon will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia March 14-15, 2025. (Photo provided by Brillstein Entertainment Partners)

Legendary “Saturday Night Live” comedian Kevin Nealon will perform a fifth stand-up show at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia.

The fifth show was added due to high demand after his four other shows on March 14 and 15 quickly sold out.

According to a news release, Nealon is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian who sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and received critical acclaim for his role in the hit Showtime series “Weeds.”

Nealon currently produces and hosts his digital series “Hiking with Kevin,” and tours his stand-up globally.

Additional credits include the CBS sitcom “Man With a Plan,” in which he starred alongside Matt LeBlanc, two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime and a number of appearances on “Hot In Cleveland,” “Franklin & Bash,” “Monk,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Still Standing.”

As one of the longest running cast members on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show’s most memorable characters, including “The Subliminal Man” and “Hans and Franz.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.