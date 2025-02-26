5 Things to Do: Open Mic Night, Family Bingo Night and more in Kendall County

The Little White School Museum will host an Open Mic Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2025. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Kids Go Wild Winter Explorers: From 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, there will be a winter exploration event at the picnic shelter of Waa Kee Sha Park, located at 4700 Reservation Road, Oswego . Children from ages 6 to 12 will explore winter wildlife and weather and do some tracking. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/oswegolandparks/activity/search/detail/24685?locale=en-US . Crafts to Go – Spring Embroidery Kit: On Saturday, March 1, a Spring Embroidery Kit will be available for pick-up at Plano Library, located at 15 W. North St., Plano . These craft kits are geared toward high school students and adults. They will be given out on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Craft kits are available on the first Saturday of the month. For more information, visit planolibrary.info/event/crafts-to-go-spring-embroidery-kit/ . Family Bingo Night: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, there will be a Family Bingo Night at Pinz Entertainment Center, located at 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville . There will be 10 games of Bingo with prizes for adults and kids, as well as a third game featuring gift cards and a seventh game featuring cash prizes. The 10th game will be a black out round worth a possible $500. Attendees must be present by the sixth game to participate in the 10th. A purchase is required to win prizes. There will be $7.99 classic burgers, $10.99 specialty burgers, $3 ice cream floats, $5 donut towers, $3 domestic drafts, $11 domestic pitchers and $6 flavored Long Islands. This event takes place every Wednesday. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/ . Open Mic Night at the Little White School Museum: From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 14, there will be an open mic night at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego . Performers of all kinds are welcome to take the stage and showcase their skills. Performers will have 10 minutes on the mic. This is the perfect opportunity for local artists to converse with one another. It’s a free event, but registration is required. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/open-mic-night-at-the-little-white-school-museum/ . Big Daddy Weave “Let it Begin” Tour: At 7 p.m. Sunday, March 23, the “Let it Begin” Tour will take place at Harvest Worship Center, located at 5315 Douglas Road, Oswego . Big Daddy Weave will be featured with Ben Fuller and Megan Woods. Tickets range from $23.75 to $79. For more information, visit atharvest.church/events/church/big-daddy-weave-let-it-begin-tour .

