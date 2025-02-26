5 Things to Do: Chicken dinner fundraiser, Sterling High School musical this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Lance Coffin, a solo guitarist and singer performing country and popular ballads, performs at First Fridays. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

Have a chicken and dumplings dinner: East Jordan Church will host a chicken and dumplings dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb 28, at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. The cost to attend is $10 for those ages 12 and older and $5 for children 11 and younger. For more information about the event, call Pastor Jim Miller at 815-866-6088. Support the Legion: The Dixon American Legion will serve roast pork loin, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, vegetable, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $13. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Catch a musical at Sterling High School: Sterling High School will present the musical “Catch Me If You Can,” based on the movie of the same title, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Purchase tickets online at centennialauditorium.org or at the box office from 3-5 p.m. through Feb. 28. The box office can be reached at 815-622-3248. Listen to music, or perform, at First Fridays Open Mic: The First Fridays Open Mic presents its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, March 7. This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier. Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660. The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.

5. Make plans to attend annual Bellson Music Fest: The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 7, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls. This event is held each year to celebrate the legacy of Louie Bellson, the Rock Falls native who rose to become the renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee. The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow Francine Bellson and Josh Duffee, a music director from Davenport. This year’s special featured musical guest will be Gregg Potter, who serves as drummer for The Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, a multi-media show featuring Buddy’s daughter Cathy Rich and a 16-piece alumni band. Potter fronted the BR Band throughout the Buddy Rich Centennial Celebration year and 2017-2018 World Tour. He began his professional career after winning the Slingerland/Louie Bellson National Drum Contest at the legendary Frank’s Drum Shop in Chicago. As a high school student, he was presented with the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award along with several other individual jazz soloist awards. In 2009 he won an Emmy Award for his CBS Television performance at the Grammy Foundation. Potter will kick off the Bellson Music Fest by conducting a drum clinic at the McCormick Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Four bands consisting of blues and jazz will play from 1-8:30 p.m. at the RB&W District amphitheater. Announcements of the bands performing are forthcoming.

