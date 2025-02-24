Balloon Adventure event takes guests on enchanting voyage

Balloon Wonderland The second annual Balloon Adventure will take guests on a “Voyage to the Deep Blue Sea” during this year’s 10 day event March 6-16 at the PIER 290 Boat Showroom in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. (Tanner Lorenzo Media/Tanner Lorenzo Media)

The second annual Balloon Adventure will take guests on a magical “Voyage to the Deep Blue Sea.”

This year’s 10 day event is March 6-16 at the PIER 290 Boat Showroom, located along the shore of Lake Geneva in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

The event will feature more than 100,000 balloons created by 14 artists. All proceeds will benefit a local Wisconsin charity.

“The Balloon Adventure offers exciting activities and surprises that will transport guests into an underwater wonderland. From the moment visitors step foot into the event, they will be immersed in a world filled with vibrant colors, larger-than-life sea creatures, and breathtaking balloon displays. The attention to detail and creativity will make attendees feel like they have truly dived into the deep sea,” said Kimberly Voller, executive director of 531 Fund, which sponsors the event.

Enjoy special themed nights throughout the event, including:

● Glow Waves Adventure for youth groups

● “Rave Under the Wave” and “Just Keep Raving” dance parties

● Deep Sea Shuffle (adult event)

● Tales of the Sea (family movie night)

● The Adult Swim: Deep Sea Adventure (special hours for seniors 60+)

● Balloon Popping Party: Deflate the Sea

Tickets are on sale now for a general admission rate of $20 for adults and kids, and can be purchased through EventBrite in advance. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 per ticket. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Timber-lee.

To learn more about special and upcoming events and to purchase tickets please visit, The Balloon Adventure - Voyage into the Deep Sea. Special events will sell out and include additional pricing.