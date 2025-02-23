National musicians perform at Uptown Grill’s Playlist Theatre concert series

Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts perform an annual Thanksgiving Eve show at Uptown Grill in La Salle. The 2024 show will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Since the inception of the Uptown Grill’s Playlist Theater almost 20 years ago, the small venue has established itself as a stop for many national acts heading through northern Illinois.

More than 20 Grammy-nominated artists have performed at the La Salle venue and a couple of Grammy winners as well.

After this many years, Uptown Grill owner Ryan Anderes doesn’t have to seek out the artists. Agents approach him and suggest artists. Sometimes he will hear the name of an act and know it, either because they’re currently popular or because they were in the past. Such was the case with last year’s The Verve Pipe show. The alternative rock band was popular in the late ‘90s with its hit “The Freshman,” which reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The show sold out in less than 24 hours with just one post on social media.

Other times, it’s an artist he hasn’t heard of and will have to research. Many are up-and-coming musical acts.

Margo Price played the Playlist Theater in 2015.

“She was an up-and-coming folk/country music artist that at the time was not very popular. The agent reached out and we trusted them. We liked her music when we listened to her, and so we said, ‘Sure, let’s give it a shot.’”

The show sold 30 to 40 tickets. Six months later she performed on “Saturday Night Live,” and two years after her La Salle appearance she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

The War and Treaty, a husband-and-wife duo consisting of singer-songwriters Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, played there in January 2018. This year they were nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys and have a hit song with country artist Zach Bryan.

Griffin House is a recurring favorite who performs for Playlist Theater at Uptown Grill in La Salle.

“The nice thing about having the contacts with these agencies is they know who is up and coming, so we try to get them before they become too big.

“They’re not going to play a small 120-person venue now, but when they’re trying to make a name for themselves, we’re the type of place they like to stop and get on their tour.”

Musicians enjoy playing Uptown Grill’s small, intimate venue, Anderes said, because they feel the crowd is there to listen and enjoy their music, as opposed to a bar atmosphere with people talking over the music. The event space is in the back of the restaurant so customers also can be waited on. Cocktails and appetizers are available.

One of the reasons the restaurant owner started Playlist Theater was to bring acts to the area so locals didn’t have to travel out of town as often. They’ve attracted guests from Kentucky, Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“They come here just for the music, and they find out we’re actually a really great restaurant and they might tell 10 or 20 of their friends that are traveling through to stop here. It expands your customer base as well,” Anderes said.

Reservations at Uptown Grill, 601 First St. in La Salle, are available for those who want to dine before the show.

To see a list of upcoming shows and to buy tickets, visit uptowngrill.com and search under the Concerts tab.