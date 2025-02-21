Suburban arcades offer retro fun for everyone

The explosion of home video game consoles and online gaming have largely taken over the destination arcades of a generation ago. However, a resurgence of retro gaming has sparked a popularity of suburban arcades.

From classic cabinets to modern twists on old favorites, these local spots are offering a nostalgic escape and a chance to rediscover the simple joy of play. We’re rounding up some of the best suburban arcades where you can relive the glory days and introduce a new generation to the magic of classic games like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and pinball.

YeTee Station – Aurora

Step into a retro world with classic and contemporary pinball and arcade games in downtown Aurora. Some of the pinball games include Game of Thrones, Abba (yes, the famed Swedish band has a pinball game), Star Wars, Deadpool, Godzilla and so many more. Check out the classic video games like Ms. Pac-Man, Joust, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Daytona USA and more. The $15 fee includes unlimited gaming. Open Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. 11 N. Broadway, Aurora. Closed Monday through Wednesday. Visit YeTee Station’s Facebook page.

Ken Gage of Cary gets into the zone as he plays Kangaroo at Star Worlds Arcade in DeKalb on Tuesday. (Beck Diefenbach - bdiefenbach@daily-chronicle.com)

Star Worlds Arcade – DeKalb

Star Worlds has been a staple in downtown DeKalb for years. The arcade offers a rotating mix of hundreds of classic and modern video games and pinball, but no bowling or ticket games. In keeping with the retro feel, the walls and ceilings are adorned with rare collectables and limited-edition items. Star Worlds also has dance games and hosts a number of community events and tournaments. 1234 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed Monday. starworldsarcade.com

Underground Retrocade – West Dundee

Take a step back in time to the 1980s, where you can play old-school video games with their original cabinets, displays and controls. Enjoy the retro ambiance and decor that harken back to days gone by. Other games include skeeball, air hockey, basketball and pinball. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and children 8 and younger must have an adult playing with them. 121 W. Main St., West Dundee. Open Monday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. undergroundretrocade.com

Galloping Ghost Arcade – Brookfield

Galloping Ghost has been in business since 2010, opening with just over 100 classic games that were nearly destroyed. After refurbishing them, the business began to grow, and now offers more than 1,000 games in one of the largest arcades in the country. A $25 entry fee includes unlimited play. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 9415 Ogden Ave., Brookfield. gallopingghostarcade.com

A variety of pinball machines at Prince Arcades in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Prince Arcades)

Prince Arcades – Bolingbrook

Prince Arcades is a full-service, family-owned arcade that preserves the retro gaming experience. Gamers will find several collectors' games, both common and rare, as well as pinball machines and skeeball. The owners specialize in locating, preserving, restoring and rebuilding games. Daily passes are $20 for all ages for unlimited play. Open Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday from 2 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Closed Monday through Wednesday. 639 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. princearcades.com