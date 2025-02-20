WGN’s Pat Tomasulo to bring stand-up routine to Sandwich Opera House

WGN-TV's Pat Tomasulo will bring his stand-up comedy routine to the Sandwich Opera House Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo provided by Sandwich Opera House. )

WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo will perform at the Sandwich Opera House Performing Arts Theatre for two nights, Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1.

According to a news release, Tomasulo is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian, TV host, actor and podcaster. Watch Tomasulo every morning as one of the hosts of the WGN Morning News.

One of the top headlining acts in Chicago, his first comedy special, “What A Time To Be Alive,” was released in 2022. You can also see and hear him weekly on “The Pat Tomasulo Podcast,” one of the highest-charting podcasts on Apple’s Stand-Up Comedy podcast rankings, the release stated.

Some of Tomasulo’s other TV credits include guest host and contributor to “LIVE! With Regis and Kelly” and co-host of “Shaq Vs,” an ABC primetime reality show featuring basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

Tomasulo is also the creator and host of “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy benefit that has raised over $2.6 million for The Facial Pain Research Foundation, a group that funds research to cure trigeminal neuralgia, a rare pain condition his wife, Amy, suffers from.

Tickets are still available at SandwichOperaHouse.org. The Sandwich Opera House is located at 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.