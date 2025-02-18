Live music and libations in Starved Rock Country

Miles Nielsen (middle) and Kelly Steward perform a duet at Tangled Roots Brewing Company's Lone Buffalo in Ottawa, during the inaugural Storytellers Studio Session concert. The next show of the four- concert series will take place Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

As the sun sets over Starved Rock Country, the nightlife comes to life. Whether you crave a relaxed evening with acoustic tunes in a cozy wine bar, an energetic rock show in a hidden venue, or Chicago blues paired with craft cocktails, this region has it all. Get ready for a night of artisanal drinks and live entertainment.

Harbor Stories: Unplugged

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar

411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa

Nestled in the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort Community, Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar plays host to one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular intimate concert series – alongside delectable food, a lively waterfront and fantastic views. Enjoy cocktails, craft beers and wines while listening to live entertainment. The large bay windows provide a stunning backdrop for your night out. The Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series programs an eclectic selection of rising Americana and roots artists from around the country, giving them an intimate stage to tell stories and sing songs – hosted by local favorite Dan Hubbard. Be sure to explore Bluegill’s new menu that features favorites like tenderloins, po-boys and bang bang shrimp tacos.

Singer-songwriter Chris Pierce will perform Sunday, March 2. His music is a blend of folk, soul and blues. Click here for tickets and more information on upcoming performances in the series.

Storyteller Studio Sessions

Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

With multiple locations in northern Illinois, Tangled Roots is a favorite for craft beer enthusiasts. Their flagship location in downtown Ottawa, located inside a stunningly restored department store, offers a relaxed modern atmosphere and a sprawling menu of all your favorite TRBC core beers and experimental small-batch runs of new flavors, crafted with local ingredients. Enjoy your beverage while enjoying special events, ranging from live touring bands to trivia nights. Don’t miss their popular Storyteller Studio Sessions, offering intimate concerts with popular touring acts – hosted by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward.

On Feb. 23, the in-store series will return for a moving intimate concert with rising star JD Graham. Sponsored by the Starved Rock Living Home Smart Reality Group, this incredibly talented formerly incarcerated troubadour will share songs off of his acclaimed debut solo album “Pound Of Rust,” spinning soulful tales of redemption and sobriety, sung in a truly singular style. Doors Open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.. Limited tickets remain, reserve your space today at eventbrite.com

CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa (Ryan Searl )

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit destination. People can explore an extensive selection of local and international wines, while craft cocktail lovers appreciate the evolving drink menu. The intimate setting hosts art openings, wine tastings and frequent live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and talented tribute acts.

122 Club Photo by Ryan Searl (Ryan Searl - rsearl@shawmedia.com)

The 122 Club

122 N. Park St., Streator

The122Club.com

The 122 Club, set in a former Masonic Temple, transports you back to the Prohibition era with vintage decor and classic cocktails. Catch live jazz, blues, stand-up comedy, magic shows, metal acts and other events. The club’s spacious stage and two levels of seating make it one of the region’s largest venues for live entertainment.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

August Hill Winery Tasting Room

106 Mill St., North Utica

AugustHillWinery.com

Located in downtown Utica, August Hill’s tasting room offers award-winning, locally produced wines. Sip on their sparkling wines made from grapes grown in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy live acoustic music acts inside their chic tasting room. The cozy ambiance with exposed brick walls creates the perfect intimate setting for relaxing with a glass of artisan wine while enjoying free live entertainment.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

Star Union Spirits, located in Peru’s historic Westclox building, crafts a line of exceptional award-winning spirits, and regularly plays host to intimate shows with top-tier musical talent. Enjoy inventive cocktails featuring their small-batch spirits with a modern twist on classic drinks. This lounge-style room offers views of the distillery and hosts well-curated live talent from an eclectic range of musical genres. Savor a night of great drinks and live music.