Comedians Isabel Hagen, Shane Torres to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Shane Torres will perform his three-night run at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Feb. 20-22. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Comedians Shane Torres and Isabel Hagen will bring their hilarious stand-up to The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia this weekend and next.

Torres will perform his three-night run Feb. 20-22.

Known for his deadpan delivery and brilliantly crafted punchlines, Torres has been making audiences laugh across the country, according to a news release from The Comedy Vault.

A stand-up comedian, writer, actor and podcaster, Torres has appeared on several comedy shows and podcasts. He has toured internationally and performed at some of the biggest comedy festivals in the world, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs, Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, Moontower Comedy Festival and Bonnaroo.

For more information about Torres, visit his website shaneisacomedian.com.

Isabel Hagen, a stand-up comedian and classically trained violist, will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Feb. 27 to March 1. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Hagen, a stand-up comedian and classically trained violist, will be in Batavia for a three-night run from Feb. 27 to March 1. Known for her sharp wit, unique perspective and unexpected blend of stand-up and classical music, Hagen has been making waves in the comedy world with her fresh and original approach to storytelling.

Hagen has appeared multiple times on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and was named a New Face of Comedy at the prestigious Just for Laughs festival in Montréal. She first took the stage as a comedian immediately after earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in viola performance from the Juilliard School – an unconventional path that sets her apart in the comedy world, according to the release.

For more information about additional upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.