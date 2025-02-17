5 Things to Do: ABATE swap meet, orchestra concert, Percussion Palooza this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Looking for something fun to do this weekend and next? Here’s a list of suggestions for things to do in the Sauk Valley:
- Have dinner at the Legion: Dixon American Legion Post 12 will be serving chili, ham and bean soup and broccoli cheese soup, slider sandwiches, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Cost is $8. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, which is available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.
- Head to the ABATE motorcycle swap meet: The Twin Rivers chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education is having its 17th annual motorcycle swap meet Sunday, Feb. 23. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Admission costs $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Early bird tickets cost $7. Vendors will be selling all makes and models of new and used parts, leathers and biker clothes, motorcycle photos and more. A new Harley-Davidson raffle bike will be on display, and raffle tickets will be available. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available all day. Vendor space is available for $25. To be a vendor or for information, call John at 815-440-6018. Proceeds from the event are used for education and “Start seeing motorcycles” signs.
- Enjoy symphonic sounds: The Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in the Morrison High School auditorium, Morrison. Beethoven’s famous Fifth Symphony and the winner of the orchestra’s annual Young Artist Auditions, Rileigh Wren, a senior at Sterling High School, will be featured. She will play a saxophone concerto accompanied by the orchestra. Admission is by season ticket or a $20 adult ticket at the door. All students are admitted free, and an adult companion with a student is admitted for $10.
- Support young musicians: Percussion Palooza is from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Rock Falls High School. Percussion Palooza is an educational and entertainment event featuring a solo and ensemble competition a week prior to the Illinois state contests and almost a month before the Iowa state contests for snare drum, melodic percussion, multi-percussion and drum set for percussionists in middle school, high school and at the senior, post-secondary, level. The event is held in honor of Rock Falls native Louie Bellson. Bellson was a famous percussionist who performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians that ever lived, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey. In addition to being a talented drummer, Bellson wrote more than 1,000 compositions and arrangements in a variety of musical styles.
- Check out the annual Farm Toy Show: The 40th annual Polo Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at Polo Centennial Grade School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave., Polo. The show is sponsored by the Polo Lions Club. There will be about 100 dealer tables and a 50/50 raffle (don’t need to be present to win). The building is accessible and the cafeteria will be open and run by the Polo FFA. Adult admission is $3 and children younger than 12 get in free. For dealer information, call Irene Short-Boelkens at 815-499-2711.
Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.