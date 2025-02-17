5 Things to Do: ABATE swap meet, orchestra concert, Percussion Palooza this weekend in the Sauk Valley

This display of farm toys greeted visitors to the Polo Toy Show held in the gym at the Polo High School on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend and next? Here’s a list of suggestions for things to do in the Sauk Valley:

Have dinner at the Legion: Dixon American Legion Post 12 will be serving chili, ham and bean soup and broccoli cheese soup, slider sandwiches, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Cost is $8. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, which is available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Head to the ABATE motorcycle swap meet: The Twin Rivers chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education is having its 17th annual motorcycle swap meet Sunday, Feb. 23. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Admission costs $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Early bird tickets cost $7. Vendors will be selling all makes and models of new and used parts, leathers and biker clothes, motorcycle photos and more. A new Harley-Davidson raffle bike will be on display, and raffle tickets will be available. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available all day. Vendor space is available for $25. To be a vendor or for information, call John at 815-440-6018. Proceeds from the event are used for education and “Start seeing motorcycles” signs. Enjoy symphonic sounds: The Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in the Morrison High School auditorium, Morrison. Beethoven’s famous Fifth Symphony and the winner of the orchestra’s annual Young Artist Auditions, Rileigh Wren, a senior at Sterling High School, will be featured. She will play a saxophone concerto accompanied by the orchestra. Admission is by season ticket or a $20 adult ticket at the door. All students are admitted free, and an adult companion with a student is admitted for $10. Support young musicians: Percussion Palooza is from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Rock Falls High School. Percussion Palooza is an educational and entertainment event featuring a solo and ensemble competition a week prior to the Illinois state contests and almost a month before the Iowa state contests for snare drum, melodic percussion, multi-percussion and drum set for percussionists in middle school, high school and at the senior, post-secondary, level. The event is held in honor of Rock Falls native Louie Bellson. Bellson was a famous percussionist who performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians that ever lived, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey. In addition to being a talented drummer, Bellson wrote more than 1,000 compositions and arrangements in a variety of musical styles. Check out the annual Farm Toy Show: The 40th annual Polo Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at Polo Centennial Grade School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave., Polo. The show is sponsored by the Polo Lions Club. There will be about 100 dealer tables and a 50/50 raffle (don’t need to be present to win). The building is accessible and the cafeteria will be open and run by the Polo FFA. Adult admission is $3 and children younger than 12 get in free. For dealer information, call Irene Short-Boelkens at 815-499-2711.

