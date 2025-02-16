Haines on Main brings new event gathering space to St. Charles

Haines on Maine is a new gathering and event space in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Haines on Main)

For years, Julie Starck had her eye on two vintage homes – one in Geneva, the other in St. Charles. When her husband sold his business, she lost access to his warehouse, which she had been using for her event planning business. Things took a serendipitous turn when the vintage home in St. Charles she long admired happened to be on the market.

“I have a vintage soul and a love for old things,” said Starck, who purchased the home and began tweaking the property for her business, Haines on Main.

Even the name of the business has a vintage nod to Charles Haines, who built the home. In the 1890s, Haines offered up family land for a new school in St. Charles to help ease overcrowding. He later went on to serve on the school board and as mayor of St. Charles before his death in 1914.

Starck had a location and a vision to use the property to host small gatherings. It all didn’t fully come together until she almost lost her adult son last year to addiction. Having already lost a spouse to addiction, another spark of serendipity struck – Starck would use her new location as a place for healing and a place for celebration.

“I have a passion for people and parties as well as giving back to the community,” Starck said.

When Haines on Main opens this year, Starck envisions it being a place where people can host small gatherings like bridal and baby showers, intimate weddings, birthdays and other special occasions. In addition to the venue, vintage items will be available to rent for gatherings including china, furniture, glasses and flatware.

Haines on Main also will be available to nonprofits needing space for fundraisers and other group gatherings.

A portion of proceeds from these gatherings will go toward organizations that help those impacted by addiction as well as local community organizations including Hesed House, CASA and Lazarus House.

In addition, Starck plans to be a facilitator when she opens the first chapter located in the area of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL). The group offers hope and support for parents of adult children who struggle with substance abuse. These weekly closed meetings will begin in February.

For now, Starck continues to focus on getting the building ready for its opening. She’s hoping to complete phase one by late spring/early summer and begin hosting gatherings as well as art and music classes.

The second phase, which she’s hoping will be ready by fall 2025, is the addition of a large gathering space. The multipurpose room will feature a fireplace for intimate winter gatherings and open to a patio with a fountain and flowers for warmer weather gatherings,

To book the space for a gathering or for more information about PAL, call 331-255-3192. The Haines on Main’s website will be launching soon.