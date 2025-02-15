Whiskey tasting, dueling piano events at Morton Arboretum in March

The Morton Arboretum’s Winter Whiskey Tasting event in the Firefly Pavilion is Saturday, March 8. (John Weinstein)

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle has a full slate of exciting events this spring with whiskey tasting, dueling pianos and a tequila dinner on the calendar.

The Morton Arboretum’s Winter Whiskey Tasting is Saturday, March 8 in the Firefly Pavilion.

The whiskeys are curated by a team of experts from Binny’s Beverage Depot, and reflect a wide variety whiskeys from single malts to aged bourbons. Guests can sip and socialize while warming up around the open-air fire pits at the Firefly Pavilion.

There are two tasting sessions: 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $60 for nonmembers, $50 for arboretum members. Designated driver tickets are $30 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Tickets include a 6-ounce snifter glass. Designated driver tickets include nonalcoholic hot beverages.

Food will be available for purchase in the pavilion. This event is for adults 21 and older. Funds raised from this event will support the Morton Arboretum’s mission.

The following weekend, the Morton Arboretum will host the Howl2Go ensemble. The traveling version of Howl at the Moon’s dueling pianos show will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 in the Ginkgo Room in the Visitor Center.

The Morton Arboretum will host the Howl2Go ensemble, a traveling version of Howl at the Moon’s dueling pianos show, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15 in the Ginkgo Room in the Visitor Center. (MATT SAVAGE/Averyhouse)

In Howl at the Moon’s unique, interactive performances, the entertainers joke with the crowd and take requests in any genre, decade of music.

Drinks will be available at the bar until 9 p.m., and food will be available from the Ginkgo Restaurant until 8:30 p.m.

Howl2Go will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Also this spring, enjoy a four-course Tequila Dinner Friday, April 4 at the Ginkgo Restaurant. Taste a variety of tequilas, from silver tequila to reposado and añejo tequilas.

The evening will also feature experts from Mijenta Tequila who will share insights about food pairings that can bring out the best in tequilas.

Guitarist Hector Fernandez will perform lyrical Spanish guitar arrangements throughout the event. Guests will be seated at shared tables of 10.

For more information or to purchase tickets for these events, visit mortonarb.org.