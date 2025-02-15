Manhattan Dolls to present 2 shows in Princeton

The Princeton Theater Group is pleased to announce the return of The Manhattan Dolls to the Grace Theater for two special performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton Theater Group is pleased to announce the return of The Manhattan Dolls to the Grace Theater for two special performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Founded by former USO Girl (and Festival 56 alum) Heather Stricker, the Manhattan Dolls are a swing-style female vocal trio with the sound of The Andrews Sisters. Performances will be at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton.

On Feb. 21, the Dolls will present “Through the Decades,” a program of toe-tappers, ballads, patriotic songs from wartime and jukebox hits, such as “When the Saints,” “Blue Skies,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Lollipop,” “Doo Ron Ron” and more from 1910 to 1970.

On Feb. 22, the Dolls will present “Good Morning, Vietnam, Hits from 1955-1975.” This exciting show brings you back to the “Rock & Roll War” and features some of the 20th Century’s most iconic rock tunes. You’ll hear songs about hope, love, loss, courage and togetherness. Brad Oeder and the Bureau County History Center will be coordinating a display in honor of Vietnam veterans for this performance.

The Manhattan Dolls originated in New York City in 2009, and are based out of Tuscon, Arizona. They travel the world performing for military events, air shows, award ceremonies, parades, jazz clubs and concert series, among other events. They have been featured on The Rachael Ray Show, BBC Radio London, Fox and Friends, LX 4 NY, The Tucson Morning Blend, Cincinnati Local 12 and more. They have had the pleasure of performing with famous bands including The Jive Aces in the UK, The Cotton Candies in France and The George Gee Orchestra and The Stan Rubin Orchestra in New York City.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at festival56.com or by contacting 815-879-5656 or boxoffice@festival56.com.