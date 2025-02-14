February 14, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Keep celebrating Valentine’s Day Saturday at PastaBar

By Michelle Meyer
Mario and Stephanie Scordato, of Woodstock, have ran PastaBar in McHenry for 10 months. Here, pasta they made on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, rests before going into either a drying machine or being packaged for sale, fresh.

The kitchen of PastaBar in McHenry and just one of the pasta types made there. (Janelle Walker)

Enjoy a romantic dinner during the PastaBar’s Valentine’s Day Pasta Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at 4519 Prime Parkway, McHenry. The Friday party was sold out but there were still seats available for Saturday as of Friday morning.

The intimate evening will have a four-course meal, beverages, wine and a peak into the pasta kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person. Check out more details on PastaBar’s Valentine’s Pasta Party and purchase tickets here: Pastabar.shop/order.

Would you like your event highlighted? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.

The SceneMcHenry CountyEntertainmentMcHenry

Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College