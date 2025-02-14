Keep celebrating Valentine’s Day Saturday at PastaBar

The kitchen of PastaBar in McHenry and just one of the pasta types made there. (Janelle Walker)

Enjoy a romantic dinner during the PastaBar’s Valentine’s Day Pasta Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at 4519 Prime Parkway, McHenry. The Friday party was sold out but there were still seats available for Saturday as of Friday morning.

The intimate evening will have a four-course meal, beverages, wine and a peak into the pasta kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person. Check out more details on PastaBar’s Valentine’s Pasta Party and purchase tickets here: Pastabar.shop/order.

