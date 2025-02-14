Glen Ellyn Restaurant Week begins Feb. 21

Glen Ellyn's Restaurant Week is Feb. 21- March 2, 2025. (Photo provided by Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn )

Glen Ellyn’s highly anticipated Restaurant Week returns Feb. 21 and goes through March 2.

This ten-day culinary event features Glen Ellyn’s finest dining, offering special prices on an array of delectable dishes for residents and visitors, according to a news release.

Participating restaurants across Glen Ellyn will feature exclusive prix fixe menus, giving guests the opportunity to savor signature dishes and new culinary creations. From cozy cafés to upscale eateries, there’s something to delight every palate.

The week not only allows visitors to experience a culinary adventure, but guests are encouraged to visit other walkable attractions like the local boutiques, one-of-a-kind independent retailers and public art in Glen Ellyn.

For more information, including a list of the 17 participating restaurants, visit downtownglenellyn.com/restaurant-week.

Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn, the Village of Glen Ellyn and the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce.