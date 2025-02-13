Visit La Salle County historical sites for $1 from Feb. 15 to 17

Museums and historical sites in La Salle County are open to visitors who purchase $1 passports valid from Saturday, Feb. 15, to Monday, Feb. 17, including the La Salle County Historical Society museum in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

A passport can be bought at any of the 12 participating venues. There are no additional admission fees for passport holders.

Sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Sunday, Feb. 16, and Monday Feb. 17, are the Earlville Historical Society, the La Salle County Historical Society in Utica, the Mendota Museum & Historical Society, the Norsk Museum, the Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum and the Seneca Historical Guild.

Sites open Saturday and Sunday are the Reddick Mansion (10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.) and Sheridan Historical Society (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday are the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, the Streatorland Historical Society and the Westclox Museum in Peru. The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday.