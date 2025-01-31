Legendary comic Andrew Dice Clay coming to St. Charles

Iconic comedian Andrew Dice Clay will bring his outrageous stand-up to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Friday, May 23. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Iconic comedian Andrew Dice Clay will bring his outrageous stand-up to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, May 23.

Dice Clay’s rise to fame has been controversial. His debut album was deemed “offensive,” according to the Arcada Theatre.

However, he quickly rose to fame, becoming the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row, as well as sporting arenas all across the country.

In 1992, Dice Clay performed in front of the largest audience ever by a comedian at that time when he shared the stage with Guns & Roses at the Rose Bowl.

He also is known for his recurring role on the final season of “Entourage,” starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine,” Martin Scorsese’s “Vinyl” and most recently in “A Star Is Born.” Additional notable TV credits are “The Celebrity Apprentice,” where he was the first celebrity thrown off the show that season, and his Showtime series “Dice,” which was very loosely based on his own life.

Ticket prices begin at $79 and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit arcadalive.com.