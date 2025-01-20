Hey there, Oswego: Plain White T’s, Runaway June among bands set for Oswego’s PrairieFest

People watch a screen as this year's band lineup is announced Jan. 15 at the Park District’s PrairieFest Partner Preview Night at the Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

This year’s PrairieFest in Oswego will feature music that should appeal to everyone.

Oswego band Marlon and the Shakes, Grammy-nominated pop rock band the Plain White T’s and country music stars Runaway June are among the bands that will play at this year’s festival.

“Our target was to make sure that everybody had a band that they were excited to see,” said Oswegoland Park District Director of Recreation Kristie Vest, who also is the festival director. “We thought that by bringing in a mix of local bands as well as bands that have different genres, we would hit our mark.”

Vest and Oswegoland Park District Marketing Supervisor Ashley Hartman announced the lineup Jan. 15 at the Park District’s PrairieFest Partner Preview Night at the Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego. The event was held in collaboration with the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

PrairieFest will take place from June 12-15 at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive in Oswego.

Put on by the Oswegoland Park District, PrairieFest is Kendall County’s largest festival, attracting upwards of 75,000 people every year. Admission to PrairieFest is free.

Oswegoland Park District has been organizing PrairieFest since 1989.

The festival will kick off June 12 with a concert by the PrairieWinds Community Band, which is composed of local high school and adult community band musicians. Following that concert, Oswego band Marlon and Shakes will perform followed by Prince tribute band The Prince Experience.

Oswegoland Park District's PrairieFest Members of the Cowboy Co Country Music Show perform on the Main Stage during the Oswegoland Park District's PrairieFest on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

“He puts on a tribute act and it is very well received,” Vest said.

On June 13, Yorkville duo Riplock will open for country music group Runaway June. Runaway June was the first all-female trio to break into the Top 20 on the Billboard charts in more than a decade with the song “Buy My Own Drinks.”

Riplock opened for country music star Riley Green at last year’s Sandwich Fair.

“Everybody loved them,” Vest said. “And so we invited them to open for our country night.”

For the past several years, popular Beatles tribute band American English has performed on Father’s Day, the last day of the festival. This year, American English will perform on Saturday, June 14.

“We have had about five or six years of having American English on Sunday,” Vest said. “Everyone loves them. We decided to move them to Saturday so that people who don’t attend on Sunday get a chance to hear them.”

Following American English, Fecto Glen – led by Oswego native Sophie Wiencek – will take the stage, followed by Plain White T’s.

“She is an Oswego High School graduate,” Vest said. “And when she was a student, she was playing in Band Slam, which is our showcase for emerging artists. And so it’s really cool that her band has grown with her and now they are going to be opening for the headlining band at PrairieFest, Plain White T’s.”

Formed in Lombard, the Plain White T’s is best known for its hit song “Hey There Delilah,” which went platinum in 2007 and earned two Grammy nominations.

Two other songs – “1, 2, 3, 4″ and “Rhythm of Love” – also achieved platinum status.

Helping close out PrairieFest on June 15 will be Latin band Conjunto Atardecer. It’s the first time a Latin band has played at PrairieFest in 36 years.

“So we really feel like there is a band for everyone,” Vest said. “In addition to the band that you think is your favorite, you’re going to get the chance to hear a lot of other great music that weekend. We’re really excited for all the bands that we’re going to have.”

To cool off those who had been watching the PrairieFest Parade on June 16, Oswego firefighters used one of their fire trucks to spray water on the crowd. (Eric Schelkopf)

PrairieFest also will feature the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, a carnival, a touch a truck event, a cotton candy eating contest, the PrairieFest Parade and other activities.

More information about PrairieFest is at prairiefest.com.