Holiday events in Galena bring magical charm to the season

Galena is a magical destination any time of the year for northern Illinois residents, but this historic community in the state’s northwest corner comes alive during the holidays. From festive decorations and light displays to unique shopping experiences and seasonal activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your family and friends and celebrate the season at these festive events in historic Galena.

Christmas at the Fort – Dec. 7

Head to the historic Apple River Fort State Historic Site, which tells the story of the Blackhawk War of 1832, which was fought in the area. Families will step back in time to the 19th Century to enjoy a typical German Christmas celebration. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Kids can play games and with toys of the time, and barter at the fort’s fur trading post. Stop by the fort’s gift shop and Interpretive Center at 311 E. Myrtle St. in Elizabeth, for unique holiday gifts. For more information and directions, visit appleriverfort.org.

Galena Holidaze Festival/Holiday Fire in the Sky – Dec. 7

Spend the day shopping in the beautiful downtown area, browsing unique and whimsical gift ideas at local retailers and craft vendors. Some of the vendors include Dave’s Coffee Cake, Bent Creations, Just Craftin’ Around, Willows and many more. Food and beverage vendors include Birds Chicken Food Truck, Galena Roasters Coffee Shop, Chomp Street Eats Food Trailer, Donuts by Galena Canning Co. and more. Activities include iceless ice skating under snow, visits with Santa, a petting zoo, tractor-pulled wagon rides and more. Wrap up the evening with a stunning fireworks display at 6:30 p.m. along the Galena River. There is a $5 suggested donation per family. For more information, visit galenaholidazefestival.com.

Ugly Sweater Food Tour – Dec. 8, Dec. 21, Dec. 22

Join Galena Foodie Adventures on their popular Ugly Sweater Food Tour on select dates in December. The tour will take guests, who are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters, around to local eateries to sample some of the city’s best food and drinks. Tour participants will not wait in line at the stops, which includes a tour of the historic downtown area. Participants will also receive a free holiday gift. Check out the other tours available, including the popular Downtown Galena Food & Drink Tour or the Cocktail Adventure Tour. For more information about tour dates and times, or to make a reservation, visit galenafoodieadventures.com.

Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows – Dec. 14

Downtown Galena will be glowing from Main Street to the hills overlooking Grant Park during this special holiday event. More than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will line the city’s streets and sidewalks. The luminaries will be lit from 5 to 9 p.m., while the Main Street storefronts will feature holiday-inspired animated living windows from 4 to 7 p.m. Carolers from the Galena Center for the Arts will perform at the Grant Park Gazebo from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to visitgalena.org/event/night-of-the-luminaria-and-living-windows/3575.

Snowflakes and Sweets Stroll – Dec. 21

Relax and enjoy special treats from local bakeries, chocolatiers and more, as well as festive drink options, as you stroll down Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. All the treats will located in shops along Main Street. Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and a limited number will be sold. This event is expected to sell out. The punch card is good for ten treats. Guests can choose from cookies, candies, drinks and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.