Holiday shopping events in Starved Rock Country

As the holiday season arrives in Starved Rock Country, pop-up shopping markets and vendor events make their triumphant return. At these fan-favorite artisan experiences, you’ll find ways to shop small for everyone on your list - join us as we explore three can’t-miss upcoming events.

Chris Kringle Market

Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22 in downtown Ottawa

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays (with exception of noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, for opening day), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays

Created in the spirit of an open-air German Christkindlmarkt, the Chris Kringle Market features two downtown Ottawa locations where vendors sell crafts, gifts, food, handmade goods and more from outdoor huts. Shop under strings of lights on Jackson Street along Washington Square and in the Jordan Block green space on the 100 block of West Main Street.

Christmas at the Canal Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 208 N. Clark St., Utica

The Canal Market, housed inside a former lumber shed, allows shoppers to browse 26 stalls and two rooms of vendors in an indoor space with massive doors open to the air. The holiday market includes unique local vendors selling handmade, homemade, vintage and antique wares.

Winterfest Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 in downtown Morris

The streets of downtown Morris will be filled with vendors selling food, handmade specialty pieces, home goods and perfect last-minute gifts for the holidays. While downtown, visit the brick-and-mortar shops and restaurants to discover more gifts, home decor and meal options.