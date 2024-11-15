Singer Amy Grant to share music, stories at Rialto Square Theatre

Award-winning singer Amy Grant will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, April 11.

According to a news release from the theatre, Grant was the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first No. 1 hit on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Aqards.

Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker. Early on, Grant’s iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40″ Pop singles, 17 “Top 40″ Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.

Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby Baby”, with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation and fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. Grant released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly 20 years. She performs on national arena symphony Christmas tours each November and December with long-time friend Michael W. Smith, as well as an annual Christmas residency at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with her country superstar husband Vince Gill.

Grant resides with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations.

Ticket prices start at $69 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.