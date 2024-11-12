Geneva Steeple Walk celebrates holiday music at four historic churches

United Methodist Church of Geneva will host performances at the 2024 Geneva Steeple Walk on Saturday, Dec. 8. (Sandy Bressner)

Enjoy holiday music at four historic Geneva churches the 2024 Steeple Walk, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

According to a news release from the Geneva Foundation for the Arts, the event takes place across four historic churches, each hosting a 20-minute musical performance. Concert goers are split into two groups, with one group beginning at the United Methodist Church of Geneva and the other at the Geneva Lutheran Church. The musicians perform their repertories twice, allowing each group to enjoy all four performances.

First held in 2004, Steeple Walk has always been a popular addition to Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk. Performers will include Classic Christmas Duo (Diva Montell, vocalist and Dave Gans, guitar), Genuine Brass, Take Note Quartet and Wild Blue Ukelele Orchestra.

For ticket sales and information, visit https://www.genevafoundationforthearts.org/events . Tickets bought by Nov. 15 will be $18, and $20 by Dec. 5.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts organized the Geneva tradition, working with the First Church of Christ, Scientist; Geneva Lutheran Church; United Methodist Church of Geneva and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, aims to enhance and enrich the quality of lives of those in and around Geneva by promoting civic and cultural development through the arts, according to the release.