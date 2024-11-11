‘Jingle Moms’ to bring holiday laughs to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

WGN TV's Ana Belaval, along with Jeanie Doogan and Chelsea Hood star in a night of holiday stand-up comedy Dec. 14. (Provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Get ready to laugh this holiday season at the Jingle Moms Comedy show at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

This hilarious comedy show will feature an incredible lineup of talented Chicagoland comedians including, Ana Belaval of WGN-TV, Jeanie Doogan and Chelsea Hood.

Hosted by the charismatic John DaCosse, the event will showcase the comedic prowess of Ana Belaval, known for her work on the WGN Morning Show and her engaging stand-up performances in English, Spanish and “Spanglish.” With nearly 30 years of experience in journalism, Belaval brings a unique blend of humor and insight to the stage.

Joining her will be the incredibly funny Jeanie Doogan, whose quick wit and knack for storytelling have earned her a well-deserved spot in the comedy spotlight and made her a regular at venues such as Zanies Comedy Clubs, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Bar. She was highlighted in Chicago Parents’ Magazine’s Four of Chicago’s Funniest: Stand-Up Parents.

Rounding out the lineup is Chelsea Hood, a Chicago-based comedian whose blend of Midwestern charm and observational humor has captivated audiences across the country. With appearances on The CW Network and stages at renowned venues such as The Comedy Store and Caroline’s on Broadway, Hood is sure to bring the house down with her uproarious comedy.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available at $30, $40 and $45 for non-members, and at a discounted rate of $21, $28 and $31.50 for RaueNOW members.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.