Festival 56 to welcome Bourbon Country to Grace Theater

The Princeton Theater Group will welcome Bourbon Country at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, to the Grace Theater.

The Grace Theater is located at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. Participating business Barrel Society is unveiling a signature cocktail to help celebrate Bourbon Country.

Stop into Barrel Society, 930 N. Main St., Princeton, to enjoy a maple cinnamon apple butter old-fashioned before or after the show. The origin of Bourbon Country goes back to 2012, when Randy Leggee and Nathan Masey shared a common thread of music in churches and entertainment venues. When Masey moved to California, Warren Pohl joined Bourbon Country, bringing decades of successful band experience and a plan to bring a classic rock genre to complement the country music.

While continuing to deliver country hits from the past and present, Bourbon Country has evolved once again with the addition of seasoned music professionals Jody and Paul Fields, Rich Prezioso and Jim Seidel. Together, they have decades of successful individual and band experience, from jazz and theater to rock and country.

In addition, they have created one of the strongest vocal bands around. Bourbon Country has influences varying from Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the Carpenters and everything in between. The core of Bourbon Country now includes the additional sounds of The Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Elton John, James Taylor, Van Morrison and America, and rounds out that lineup with music as diverse as songs from Adele, Jim Croce, Coldplay, Cat Stevens, Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line and more.

As successful bands and artists do, Bourbon Country continues to expand its musical palette but always delivers the best in popular music from multiple styles. The blend works perfectly and allows Bourbon Country to ensure that everyone in the audience will hear great songs they know and love. Bourbon Country will deliver an exceptional atmosphere.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at festival56.com, by calling the box office at 815-879-5656 or at the door.