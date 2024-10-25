Musical theatre masterclass with Broadway star coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Emily Kristen Morris as Bea in the Broadway National Tour of "Something Rotten." Morris will host a masterclass at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake Dec. 9-10, 2024. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Get expert tips from a Broadway actor at a new musical theatre masterclass Dec. 9-10 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

According to a news release, participants will learn from Emily Kristen Morris, a New York City-based actor, singer, dancer and certified vocal instructor. She is currently starring as Elsa in “Frozen” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, and has performed across the nation and internationally.

Morris was the Elphaba standby on the Broadway national tour of “Wicked,” and Bea in the Broadway National Tour of “Something Rotten.” She has also performed as a solo vocalist with symphony orchestras worldwide.

The exclusive masterclass will be held on Dec. 9 for ages 14 to adult and Dec. 10 for ages 8 to 13.

Participants can join the class either as a singer or as an observer. Singers will get an average of 13 minutes of one-on-one coaching, while observers will watch and get to ask questions.

The class will focus on Broadway-style singing and acting through song, providing valuable insights into musical theatre vocal technique, audition preparation and how to make a lasting impression in the industry. All participants can take part in a musical theatre-focused group warm-up and a Q&A session with Morris at the end of the class.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Emily for our upcoming Musical Theatre Masterclass,” Raue Center School For The Arts’ Director of Education, Rob Scharlow, said in a news release. “How exciting that our students will get to share in her passion and expertise right here in the Crystal Lake area. She’ll provide an unforgettable experience that will ignite our students’ creativity and elevate their skills to new heights.”

James Mablin, Raue Center’s resident music director, will serve as the accompanist for the masterclass. Participants enrolling as singers must come prepared with a memorized song cut down to audition length (16 – 32 bars) and provide a clean copy of the sheet music for the accompanist.

Tuition for participating singers is $125 (limited availability.) Observer tickets are priced at $55. RaueNOW Family members receive 25% off classes, workshops and masterclasses. The masterclass will be held at the Raue Center For The Arts, located at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit rauecenter.org/education.