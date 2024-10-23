Country singer Phil Vassar returning to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Country music star Phil Vassar returns to the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake for a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 16.

According to a news release from Raue, Vassar’s signature songs includes 10 Number 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including “Carlene,” “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Six-Pack Summer,” “When I Love You” and many more. Vassar has released six albums, won two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (”Little Red Rodeo”), Alan Jackson (”Right on the Money”), Tim McGraw (”For a Little While”), Jo Dee Messina (”Bye Bye, Alright”) and Blackhawk (”Postmarked Birmingham)”. He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Vassar continues to release incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can, according to the release.

Tickets for Phil Vassar start at $55 ($38.50 for members). Buy tickets online at rauecenter.org or at the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

