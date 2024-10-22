Theatre 121 returns to revitalized Woodstock Opera House stage

Underway is the Woodstock Opera House’s biggest expansion since the 2003 west annex addition and the original, historic 1976 restoration project. The major renovation necessitated closing the main stage, with the majority of the makeover expected to be completed soon.

The new stage floor has been installed; reconstruction of the box office service counter has begun; work is in progress to expand the old library’s doorways; and tuckpointing and masonry repairs are in progress. After the south annex’s third-floor addition is finished, window restoring will be done by Heritage Restoration.

Theatre 121, one of the Woodstock Opera House’s residential companies, has had its productions on hold during the renovations. The community theater arose from the 2019 merger of TownSquare Players and Woodstock Musical Theatre Company. The troupe recently announced its 2024-25 season, which will maintain the legacy of the two previous organizations.

Kicking off Theatre 121′s season is “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” The adaptation of the popular holiday film runs Nov. 15 through Dec. 1, directed by Jordan Rakittke, with musical direction by Andrew Luzwick and choreography by Kelsey Waughon. Set during the 1940s in a fictional Indiana town, “A Christmas Story” centers on the adventures of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, whose greatest wish is for an official Red Ryder Carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle – his dream BB gun. And who can ever forget Ralphie’s pal Flick getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole?

The Tony Award-nominated “Groundhog Day: The Musical” follows, with production dates scheduled Jan. 31 to Feb. 16. Tracey Lanman is set to direct, with vocal direction by Cassidy Tully and choreography by Will Roberts. The darkly comedic plot involves veteran weatherman Phil Connors (less than thrilled about reporting the annual Groundhog Day event in quaint Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania), who finds himself reliving the identical day repeatedly. What makes the production uniquely special is that Woodstock was the actual filming location for the Bill Murray hit “Groundhog Day,” which inspired the musical.

The third production, to be directed by Will Roberts, is Ken Ludwig’s “The Three Musketeers,” running April 4 to 13. Inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ classic tale, Ludwig set the play in 1625, with D’Artagnan embarking on a journey to Paris in pursuit of adventure, accompanied by his sister, Sabine. She is supposed to attend a convent school in Paris, but has disguised herself as a boy and D’Artagnan’s servant. (We all know how that’s going to work out.) In Paris, D’Artagnan crosses paths with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, pledging to uphold the queen of France’s honor.

Closing out the Theatre 121 season is the musical comedy “The Prom,” to be directed by Jorge Bermudez, with vocal direction by Alex Fayer. “The Prom” will run June 20 to 29, and revolves around high-schooler Emma, who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom in her conservative small town. Despite the PTA canceling the event to prevent Emma from attending with her girlfriend, a group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars decide to support Emma’s cause.

When selecting plays for a theater season, so many factors are taken into consideration, ranging from audience attraction, variety of shows, costs, budgets and available actors. Theatre 121 has a play-reading committee that is open to all members. I served on the TownSquare Players play-reading committee for years, and know from first-hand experience that it’s not easy.

Theatre 121 has an exciting season ahead. And I am told they are already working on the 2025-26 season. See you in the audience in the revitalized Woodstock Opera House!

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been onstage and backstage at the Woodstock Opera House more than 40 times. Beginning with a production of “My Fair Lady” (which she produced), she went on to be in the musical “Brigadoon” in 1985, before being asked to direct “Steel Magnolias.” Her favorite roles include Mama Rose in “Gypsy,” Stella Deems in “Follies” and Princess Puffer in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” “It’s A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play,” with some outstanding Woodstock Opera House veterans, was her most recent directing position there.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Theatre 121′s “A Christmas Story: The Musical”

• WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock

• WHEN: Nov. 15 through Dec. 1

• COST: Tickets start at $24.75; season tickets offer savings

• INFORMATION: Box office at 815-338-5300 or Etix.com