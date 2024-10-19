Osteria by Capri to host Halloween specials, comedy nights at Downers Grove location

A signature dish by Chef Joey Capri of Osteria by Capri, located in the Doubletree Suites by Hilton hotel in Downers Grove. (Yojahechi Urias)

Osteria by Capri, located in the Doubletree Suites by Hilton hotel in Downers Grove, will host its inaugural Halloween Party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring DJ MIXX spinning tunes all night.

Dress in your scary best for a chance to win first, second or third place in the costume contest. Osteria will have special Halloween cocktails available for purchase, including Witches Brew, which has Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, sparkling lemonade, Blue Curacao and fresh rosemary sprig; and Beetlejuice, which is made with Pau Maui Vodka, melon and raspberry liquor, Blue Curacao, sweet and sour, cranberry juice with a lime garnish. Visit https://www.opentable.com/r/osteria-by-capri-downers-grove to reserve a table for the party.

The Witches Brew, which has Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, sparkling lemonade, Blue Curacao and fresh rosemary sprig, from Osteria by Capri in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Osteria by Capri)

The restaurant will also host its first comedy night at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, continuing the first Friday of each month. Comedian Paul Farahvar, who is known for his shows at venues like The Laugh Factory and Zanies, will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. with appetizers, which are included in the $40 ticket.

Osteria by Capri offers authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Chef Joey Capri, who hails from Calabria, Italy, celebrates the bold flavors of his birthplace in each homemade dish. Some of Osteria’s signature, made-from-scratch dishes include the Pork Chop Alla Capri, homemade rigatoni and Capri’s famous “Sunday Sauce,” as well as the unique cocktail list.

Osteria by Capri offers authentic Italian cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Chef Joey Capri, who hails from Calabria, Italy, celebrates the bold flavors of his birthplace in each homemade dish. (Yojahechi Urias)

“I grew up cooking beside my mother and beyond the flavors and recipes she passed down, Momma Capri also taught me about hospitality. When you walk into Osteria by Capri, I want you to feel the warmth of my family’s kitchen and the heart of my birthplace, Calabria, in every bite,” Capri said in a news release. “I believe that to eat well is to live well. At Osteria by Capri, I strive to create a space where every meal feels like a celebration, bringing people together over bold Southern Italian flavors and handcrafted cocktails.”

For more information, visit https://osteriadg.com.