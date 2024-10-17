Wood-fired pizza, hand-made pasta coming soon to downtown Aurora

The restaurant group behind Leilani Asian Fusion will open Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria this fall downtown Aurora. (Courtesy of Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria)

The aroma of wood-fired pizza will soon be wafting through the historic Hobbs Building in downtown Aurora.

Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria will open this fall, promising a garden-inspired atmosphere reflecting its name, which means garden in Italian.

In addition to pizzas, the restaurant will feature a wide range of Italian dishes with a focus on fresh, hand-made pasta prepared daily in-house.

Guests can expect classic Italian flavors, from hearty bolognese to eggplant Parmesan, as well as a selection of antipasti, salads and traditional entrées.

The restaurant at 12 N. River St. is a couple of doors down from Leilani Asian Fusion. Both are part of the JH Hospitality Group.

A pair of head chefs will lead the culinary team.

Chef Ruben de la Cruz, whose experience includes stints in the kitchens of Hugo’s Frog Bar and La Briola Café, and Chef Martin Balderas, who brings over two decades of experience in fusion cuisine, will spearhead the restaurant’s vision of blending fresh flavors with innovative dishes.

Giardino is expected to open this fall.

