5 Things to Do: Fall activities continue in the Illinois Valley, including a Victorian haunting

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Oglesby’s Harvest Fest & Scramble: The festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Senica Square in Oglesby. A vendor fair begins at 11 a.m., and a scramble, which is an Amazing Race-style event throughout town, starts at noon. The scramble is $30 per pair to participate. A costume parade is set for 2 p.m. from the Knights of Columbus to the police station, and family harvest activities will be available from 2:30 to 5 p.m., including pony rides, a climbing wall, music by Fiddlerock!, face-painting, pumpkins, hot dogs and a petting zoo. The Hocus Pocus Hags will perform at 3:30 p.m. The cost for the Harvest Fest activities are $3 per person or $10 per family.

2. Naplate Fall Fest: Food, vendors, family activities, face-painting and a bake sale will be a part of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Vittone Park, 1801 Ottawa Ave. The 20th Century Band will perform polka, oldies and country from 4 to 7 p.m.

3. Dark Circus: The Streator Public Library once again will convert its basement into a haunt for Halloween season. The Dark Circus is scheduled to open for adults from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the library, 130 S. Park St. The next afternoon, the Dark Circus will open again from 2 to 5 p.m., but this time for a children’s session. The library will be in full Halloween mode as it hosts its bat scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all of the hidden items.

4. A Victorian Haunting: Attendees can enjoy an evening filled with appetizers and craft cocktails at several downtown Ottawa restaurants and bars, including a step back in time at Reddick Mansion, a ghost storyteller, a Victorian parlor activities stationed at downtown businesses and a costume contest. Activities are from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Ticket pickup begins at 4 p.m. at Saffron Bazaar, 1409 La Salle St. Go to bit.ly/ODAVictorian to buy tickets. Participants must be 21 years old and must show an ID at check-in.

5. Adam Brooks Webber: He will perform two concerts of his original music Friday and Saturday in the sanctuary of the Open Prairie United Church of Christ, 25 E. Marion St., Princeton. The concerts will be at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available at intermission. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the host church. Webber sings a unique range of songs, usually accompanying himself on the piano. His humorous songs, in the style of Tom Lehrer, are sometimes bawdy and irreverent; other songs draw on stories from the Christian tradition and communicate an unconventional but serious spirituality. Online, he appears as The Merry Mystic; his music can be found on his musical video blog at themerrymystic.com.

