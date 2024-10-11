Stage Coach Players to present ‘Blithe Spirit’ this Halloween season

Stage Coach Players' performances for Blithe Spirit are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 – 26 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 3 in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Stage Coach Players. )

Stage Coach Players are celebrating the Halloween season with a production of “Blithe Spirit,” which opens Oct. 24 and runs for two weekends.

The play, written by Noel Coward, is about novelist Charles Condomine, who will be played by Steve Challgren, who hosts a dinner party with a medium who is there to teach him about the occult for an upcoming novel. What happens at the party results in hysterical chaos, according to a news release from the theatre.

“Blithe Spirit” first opened on London’s West End in June of 1941, eventually playing at three different theatres until it closed in March of 1946. It premiered on Broadway in November of 1941, with many revivals since, according to the release.

Performances for Blithe Spirit are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 – 26 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 3.

Tickets are $17 each or $15 for seniors and children aged 13 and under, and are currently on sale through the box office phone at 815-758-1940 or online at www.stagecoachplayers.com.