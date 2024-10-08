Cirque du Soleil ‘Crystal’ coming to downtown Rockford in February

Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal" will be at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford Feb. 6-9, 2025. (Photo provided by BMO Center)

Cirque du Soleil’s new show “Crystal” will be at downtown Rockford’s BMO Center Feb. 6-9, 2025.

According to a news release from BMO Center, Cirque du Soleil® pushes the boundaries of performance, redefining the artistic possibilities of ice.

Watch as world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their frozen playground with speed and grace, challenging the laws of gravity with daring acrobatics. Feel the thrill of poetry in motion as the protagonist Crystal’s journey towards empowerment is brought to life on ice. Enter a dreamlike world fueled by her imagination, where boundless creativity transforms the everyday into something extraordinary.

“Crystal” invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly integrates blends popular music with the quintessential sound of Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the BMO Center box office.

For additional show details, visit thebmocenter.com.