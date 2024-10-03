“Illumination,” the holiday light show returning next month to the Morton Arboretum, has been rooted in the idea that bare trees are still beautiful in winter.

Follow a milelong “Illumination” path, and it’s easy to stop and smell the conifers, look up to the canopy and appreciate the raw strength of trees. In years past, you would see splashes of purple, green and blue light on tree boughs, swirling dots of light or rays of light slice through the arboretum landscape.

The upcoming season of “Illumination” will feature a new tree-centric display in the arboretum’s Grand Garden and a new sensory-friendly night set for Dec. 3.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to experience Illumination,” said Amy Scott, the arboretum’s head of exhibitions, in a statement Tuesday. “This modified experience will feature static lights, music at lower volume and have a limited guest capacity to provide a sensory-sensitive environment for those who need it.”

In the new “Celebration Circle” in the arboretum’s Grand Garden, colors and patterns will appear on a large abstract tree shape in the middle of a plaza, surrounded by four interactive sets of abstract trees. Each is synced to a specific instrument: grand organ, bass, bells and strings.

The arboretum also is offering more nights of “Electric Illumination,” a late-night, adults-only experience. Each weekend will get its own musical theme, with curated playlists by The DJ Firm. The 18-and-over events are scheduled for 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 and 30 (2000s pop hits); Dec. 6 and 7 (country mashups); and Dec. 13 and 14 (diva anthems).

Tickets for “Illumination,” “Electric Illumination” and the “IllumiBrew” preview event go on sale to the general public Oct. 15. The season starts Nov. 16 and ends Jan. 4.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241001/news/o-tannenbaum-tickets-go-on-sale-for-illumination-at-the-morton-arboretum/