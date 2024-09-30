Queen tribute Killer Queen to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Relive the magic of the iconic British band Queen as Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Patrick Myers plays the role of the late Freddie Mercury.

“It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew, and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It was quite a surreal ride.”

According to a news release, Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen’s UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band’s reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square. The band was selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof in Malta. In 2023, the band played packed arenas across Europe; Stavanger in Norway and Cardiff, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds in the UK.

Ticket prices start at $41, and can be purchased at rialtosquare.com/