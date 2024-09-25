Penrose Brewing in Geneva wins six medals for hard seltzer

Penrose Brewing in Geneva has won six medals at the 2024 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship. (Penrose Brewing )

Penrose Brewing in Geneva has won six medals at the 2024 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship. The competition, which was held in Oxford, Ohio, is the largest hard seltzer judging event in the United States, attracting top producers who compete based on quality, taste and innovation.

Penrose Brewing medaled in multiple categories and earned the following honors:

GOLD – Lemon Seltz-Up - Lemon/Lemonade

GOLD – Pink Lemon Seltz-Up - Flavored Lemonade

SILVER – Grape Seltz-Up - Fruit

SILVER – Blueberry Pomegranate Lemon Seltz-Up - Mixed Fruit (3 or more)

SILVER – Tangerine Dreamsicle Seltz-Up - Orange

SILVER – Transfusion Seltz-Up - Mixed Drink

According to a news release, the 2023 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship also saw the brewery take home gold medals for Lemon Seltz-Up and Pink Lemon Seltz-Up. Collecting six medals this year, Penrose earned fourth position in the overall competition at the Championship for 2024.

The U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship works in collaboration with Niagara College’s Teaching Winery and Teaching Brewery, and judges are comprised of industry experts who evaluate seltzers based on taste, quality and innovation. The 2024 competition marked a significant milestone as the largest hard seltzer judging event in the U.S., with a diverse range of entries from leading seltzer producers across the country.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized again at the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship,” said Tom Korder, co-founder and head brewer at Penrose Brewing. “Our team has worked hard to create seltzers that not only taste great but also push the boundaries of flavor innovation. It’s an honor to see our efforts celebrated on such a national stage.”

Penrose plans to celebrate their success at the U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship by hosting a Seltz-Up Weekend at their taproom in Geneva Oct. 4-6, with mixed packs to-go, flights of Seltz-Ups, two speciality draft variants, along with their award-winning beer available.